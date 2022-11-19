@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Sac-Joaquin Section

Folsom beat Central Catholic 62-27: Austin Mack threw for six touchdowns and picked up key yards breaking the pocket as the Bulldogs slowed down the Raiders.





Oak Ridge beat Turlock 24-0: The Trojans are back in the section finals for the first time since 2019 behind another strong defensive performance.





Manteca beat Rocklin 34-28: Rocklin led 28-19 before Manteca got a touchdown catch from Alijah Cota and a rushing score from Blake Nichelson.





Granite Bay beat Del Oro 21-16: After dropping the regular season matchup, Granite Bay got revenge in the playoffs. The Grizzlies are looking for their first section title since 2017.





Grant beat Patterson 80-44: The Pacers got out to a 24-3 lead as it looks for its first section title since 2014.





Christian Brothers beat Woodcreek 20-14: The Falcons have won eight in a row since a 2-2 start. They have given up more than 20 points just twice during the win streak.





Vanden beat Kimball 29-6





Capital Christian beat West Park 41-34





Escalon beat Sutter 23-2





Sonora beat Dixon 49-34





Summerville beat Bradshaw Christian 40-14





Hughson beat Summerville 21-17





Ripon Christian beat Stone Ridge Christian 55-12





Woodland Christian beat Le Grand 44-0





North Coast Section

De La Salle beat Pittsburg 30-23: The Spartans got two touchdown runs from Charles Greer and a good defensive outing for the program’s 30th straight NCS title.





Clayton Valley Charter beat Liberty 21-13: Christian Aguilar had two touchdown passes for the Ugly Eagles, which will play Pittsburg for the Division I title next week.





Campolindo beat Rancho Cotate 42-41: In one of the games of the night, Campolindo quarterback Dashiell Weaver had three touchdown passes and three touchdown runs to help the Cougars stay undefeated.





San Ramon Valley beat Foothill-Pleasanton 42-13





Windsor beat American Canyon 35-34: Hayden Anderson had two touchdown runs and a touchdown catch and Windsor stopped a late two point conversion to help seal the win.





El Cerrito beat Northgate 49-6





Cardinal Newman beat Acalanes 17-14: The Cardinals led 14-0 and got the game winning field goal in the final minute to reach the Division IV final.





Miramonte beat Analy 34-6: Miramonte reached the Division V finals and now sets up a good quarterback matchup between Luke Duncan and Dominic Ingrassia of San Marin.





San Marin beat St. Bernard’s 52-13





Justin-Siena beat Salesian 15-0: This marks the sixth shutout of the year by the Braves.





Clear Lake beat Kelseyville 28-22









Central Coast Section

Mitty beat St. Francis 42-41: Mitty trailed 35-20 in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime and got the eventual winning score on a touchdown pass from Wills Towers to Charlie Butler.





Bellarmine beat Wilcox 21-17: After a four game losing streak, the Bells have won three in a row in knocking out the top seed in Division II.





St. Ignatius beat Aptos 27-14: The Wildcats led 21-7 at the half in knocking off a Mariners team that beat Salinas and lost by eight points to Campolindo.





Hollister beat Soquel 42-28: Hollister has won four of five games to reach the Division III title game. Soquel, who also lost to Palma, gave up at least 40 points in each loss.





Menlo beat Live Oak-Morgan Hill 21-14





Branham beat Mountain View 68-45





Santa Teresa beat Sequoia 31-18





Monterey beat Westmont 37-14





Palo Alto beat Seaside 34-6





Northern Section

Foothill-Palo Cedro beat Chico 41-6





Pleasant Valley beat Enterprise 38-20: The Vikings turned around a 31-0 regular season defeat for an 18 point playoff win. They will now play Foothill for the second time this month in the Division II finals.





Orland beat Lassen 55-7: Orland improved to 11-0 with the win and had a regular season win over Division IV finalist Pierce.





Colusa beat Durham 27-9





Pierce beat East Nicholas 35-14





Fall River beat Maxwell 52-20: Fall River has now 30 games in a row and is giving up eight points per game this season.





Portola beat Biggs 27-18





Burney beat Chester 30-14: Burney won the Division VI title after losing twice to Chester during the regular season.





Oakland Section

McClymonds beat Fremont-Oakland 60-0





Castlemont beat Oakland Tech 20-8





San Francisco Section

Balboa beat Washington 17-14





Lincoln beat Lowell 27-6



