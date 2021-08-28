Football Recap: Game Results and Rescheduled Times

#7 Valley Christian beat #20 Wilcox 54-33

#21 Benicia beat Pinole Valley 62-6

#24 Palma beat Mitty 47-0

#14 Marin Catholic beat El Cerrito 6-0

Bellarmine beat #9 Menlo-Atherton 56-41

#11 McClymonds beat Tamalpais 63-3

#22 Vacaville beat #16 Oak Ridge 17-10

#23 Granite Bay beat Davis 56-13

#32 Manteca beat Patterson 44-17

#30 Campolindo beat Moreau Catholic 56-21









#1 De La Salle at #6 St. Mary’s-Stockton: The game is scheduled for today in Concord at 5:00 PM, according to the Bay Area News Group





#12 Clayton Valley Charter at #29 Turlock: Varsity is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Monday





#10 Jesuit at #2 Folsom: Game is postponed. They will try to play at 6:00 PM on Monday.





#5 Monterey Trail and #19 Los Gatos are scheduled to play on Saturday at 2:00 PM





#13 Rocklin at Capital Christian: Game is postponed. They are looking to play on Saturday or September 10.





Grant at #27 Inderkum: Game is postponed. Scheduled to play at 7:15 PM on Monday.





#15 St. Francis at #33 Central Catholic: Game has been canceled





Bishop O’Dowd at #25 Liberty: Rescheduled for October 1.





#3 Serra at #4 Pittsburg: Game is canceled. Pittsburg is looking for a 10th game on week of September 24.





#26 Vintage at #8 San Ramon Valley: Game is canceled.





#17 Edison-Stockton: Game against Oakdale was canceled and rescheduled game against #34 Pleasant Valley was also canceled.





#18 Lincoln-Stockton: Game against Pitman was canceled. Rescheduled game against Downey was also canceled.





Antelope at #28 Elk Grove: Game canceled due to COVID issues.



