Football Player Notebook: Richardson is having a big senior year

Terence Loville 6-foot-0, 185 pounds WR Serra (2020)

Loville can stretch the defense vertically and is also good after the catch. He is a straight ahead runner with the speed to beat good angles taken by the defense. Loville has also made plays in the return game and on defense for the Padres.







James McNorton 6-foot-5, 258 pounds OT Liberty (2020)

McNorton is a rising tackle prospect who has committed to Washington State and has the traits to be a developmental find for the Cougars. He has the frame to keep getting bigger, is very quick off the ball and attacks blocks almost like a defender.





Carl Richardson 6-foot-4, 205 pounds QB Salinas (2020)

The uncommitted Richardson checks a lot of boxes. He has a quick release, is accurate, can put zip on the ball when needed and extends plays in the pocket with his agility. Fresno State and Colorado State have offered Richardson this month with more interest coming in.





Elijah Wood 6-foot-3, 210 pounds OLB St. Mary’s, Stockton (2020)

The San Jose State commit is a versatile defender who makes plays in different personnel groups. He can play in the box and shed blocks to make plays near the line. He also can line up outside against certain receivers and takes good drops to challenge deeps balls. Wood has 50 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions this year.





JP Murphy 6-foot-4, 230 pounds TE San Ramon Valley (2021)

Playing tight end and defensive end for the Wolves, Murphy has shown the size and physicality to be an issue for most opponents. He projects as a tight end who is a smooth route runner to all levels, sure handed and a good run blocker. Murphy has eight receiving touchdowns this year.





Zeke Saffar 5-foot-10, 180 pounds RB Oakdale (2021)

One of the best backs in the Sac-Joaquin Section with the speed to be a difference maker, Saffar is rising in the class. Last week in a win at Central Catholic, Saffar ran for 199 yards and two scores. He made the SJS Section Masters event in the 100 meters and the 4x100 meter races.





Alex Sandoval 6-foot-4, 310 pounds OG Lincoln, Stockton (2021)

The starting left guard for the Trojans is trending upwards with good size which he uses to overpower defenders if he gets engaged. He pulls and picks up blocks well in space for a player his size. He is one of many returners to track for the Trojans.