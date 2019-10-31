Football Player Notebook: Cal Poly lands Christensen
Kyle Christensen 6-foot-4, 260 pounds C Placer (2020)Christensen is the top center in the region with good size to keep adding weight. He doesn’t have wasted steps off the ball and drives defenders...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news