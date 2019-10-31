News More News
Football Player Notebook: Cal Poly lands Christensen

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor

Kyle Christensen 6-foot-4, 260 pounds C Placer (2020)Christensen is the top center in the region with good size to keep adding weight. He doesn’t have wasted steps off the ball and drives defenders...

