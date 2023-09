We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Section Rankings I NCP Football Top 20 I 2024 Football Top 50 Player Rankings I 2025 Football Top 30 Player Rankings





Jaden Jeffeson 5-foot-8, 150 pounds DB De La Salle (2026)

Jefferson is one of the region’s fastest players clocking in at 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters. He also possesses a strong skill set of adjusting to routes to come off and make plays. Jefferson is willing to come up and make plays against the run. Arizona offered Jefferson this week.





Click Here for More Player Notes