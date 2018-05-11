"After looking into the program and seeing the success they had this year I feel like I can go in and make an impact and we can be right back to being a top 15 or top 10 type team.”

“It just felt right," Brown told Rivals.com. "They’ve been there the entire time. They were the first school to offer me and the relationship has grown since then.

Friday morning, the 6-foot-10 power forward at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep who ranks No. 11 in the class of 2018 confirmed to Rivals.com that he has committed to Nevada.

While the job Musselman has done in Reno has been outstanding, to go out and land a prospect the caliber of Brown takes things to a new level.

Brown is comfortable with his choice and is confident that anybody looking to keep up with him will be able to do so just fine next season.



“People are going to question it but the same people who are questioning it are going to keep an eye on it and see how things are working out," said Brown. "In a way it gets more eyes on (Nevada) and what we’ll be doing next season."

A skilled low post scorer with great hands, bouncy athleticism and a knack for rebounding at a high volume, Brown simply needs to get a bit stronger. Depending on who stays in the NBA Draft -- Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Carolina have all entered without agents -- or comes back to Nevada, the Wolf Pack could be absolutely loaded. Either way, Brown is confident in his relationship with the head coach and loves the fit.



“Coach Muss and I have a real good relationship," said Brown. "It’s crazy to think about but he actually texts me every day, every morning with things about the program or whatever. No matter if it it’s an up or down period with how my high school career is going he is there supporting me and letting me that he feels like I can make a big impact.



"It should be most of the same people coming back and I can be a strong post presence and fulfill that role. They like to spread the floor which I can also do and I can hopefully be that post player they can count on."

