Final NCP Football Top 35 Rankings

Section favorites grab titles: Going into the fall, the top three teams were De La Salle (North Coast Section), Folsom (Sac-Joaquin Section) and Serra (Central Coast Section). While the order changed throughout the season, those three programs grabbed the top section titles in their areas with Folsom and Serra avenging losses in championship games.





Rankings by Section: It was close to an even distribution with 13 teams from the SJS, 11 from the CCS and 10 from the NCS. McClymonds gives the Oakland Section a team at No. 18. However, at the top of the rankings, 10 of the top 12 teams are from the SJS and CCS and 16 of the top 20.





Nine teams go from unranked to ranked: Bellarmine (#9), Edison-Stockton (#14), Salinas (#15), Vanden (#23), Windsor (#24), Menlo (#27), San Benito (#32), Monte Vista (#33) and Antelope (#34) all surpassed preseason expectations. Four of the nine teams came from the Central Coast Section in what was a good year for the section. Three of the nine (Windsor, Monte Vista and Antelope) had new head coaches this year.





1. Serra (11-2) Preseason Rank: #3

Lost to Mater Dei 44-7





2. Folsom (10-4) Preseason Rank: #2

Lost to Cathedral Catholic 33-21





3. St. Francis-Mountain View (11-1) Preseason Rank: #16

Season Complete





4. De La Salle (10-3) Preseason Rank: #1

Season Complete





5. Rocklin (12-1) Preseason Rank: #14

Season Complete





6. Central Catholic (13-2) Preseason Rank: #31

Lost to Mater Dei Catholic 34-25





7. Jesuit (10-2) Preseason Rank: #11

Season Complete





8. Pittsburg (9-3) Preseason Rank: #4

Season Complete





9. Bellarmine (8-4) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





10. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-3) Preseason Rank: #6

Season Complete





11. Menlo-Atherton (9-3) Preseason Rank: #10

Season Complete





12. Los Gatos (10-1) Preseason Rank: #19

Season Complete





13. Clayton Valley Charter (9-3) Preseason Rank: #13

Season Complete





14. Edison-Stockton (9-2) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





15. Salinas (8-1) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





16. Valley Christian-San Jose (6-5) Preseason Rank: #7

Season Complete





17. Aptos (8-2) Preseason Rank: #29

Season Complete





18. McClymonds (12-1) Preseason Rank: #12

Beat Birmingham 54-7





19. Monterey Trail (8-6) Preseason Rank: #5

Season Complete





20. Granite Bay (8-3) Preseason Rank: #23

Season Complete





21. Marin Catholic (14-1) Preseason Rank: #15

Beat Central Valley Christian 33-14





22. Wilcox (10-5) Preseason Rank: #20

Lost Scripps Ranch 31-28





​​23. Vanden (13-2) Preseason Rank: NR

Beat Aquinas 14-13





24. Windsor (11-1) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





25. Manteca (9-4) Preseason Rank: #30

Season Complete





26. Oakdale (9-2) Preseason Rank: #35

Season Complete





27. Menlo (12-0) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





28. Benicia (9-4) Preseason Rank: #21

Season Complete





29. Campolindo (10-4) Preseason Rank: #28

Season Complete





30. San Ramon Valley (8-4) Preseason Rank: #8

Season Complete





31. California (8-4) Preseason Rank: #34

Season Complete





32. San Benito (9-2) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





33. Monte Vista (7-3) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





34. Antelope (10-1) Preseason Rank: NR

Season Complete





35. Elk Grove (8-4) Preseason Rank: #18

Season Complete