NorCalPreps - FINAL NCP Football Top 20 Rankings

1. De La Salle (6-0)

The Spartans beat three Top 20 teams this spring with an average margin of victory of 29 points.





2. Serra (5-0)

Serra had an explosive offense and a defense that held four of five opponents to 10 points or less. With plenty of returners, the fall looks bright for the Padres.





3. Pittsburg (5-0)

Nine different players caught at least one touchdown for the Pirates, which have a lot of talent in the pipeline and will play Serra and Folsom as part of next year’s schedule.





4. Folsom (6-0)

If there was a year to beat Folsom in the SFL, it lined up to be this season. However, the Bulldogs went undefeated and got better by the week.





5. Monterey Trail (5-0)

Few teams in the Top 20 had to maneuver as much to create a schedule as the Mustangs, who averaged more than 40 points per game.





6. Rocklin (4-0)

Rocklin backed up the preseason expectations and has the returning core to stay in the NorCal mix in the fall.





7. Valley Christian-San Jose (3-1)

Sophomore Jurrion Dickey was very good for the Warriors in the spring. They won their final three games after dropping the opener to Serra.





8. St. Mary’s-Stockton (3-1)

The Rams last played on March 1 with their final two games being cancelled. Senior Tyrei Washington rushed for 452 yards and nine touchdowns.





9. Clayton Valley Charter (4-2)

All six of the Ugly Eagles’ games were decided by 14 points or less. Senior Omari Taylor was the leader of the ground attack.





10. Marin Catholic (5-0)

The Wildcats were rarely challenged this spring and held four opponents to 14 points or less. They also scored at least 30 points four times.





11. San Ramon Valley (4-2)

All four of the Wolves’ wins came by one possession with losses against De La Salle and Clayton Valley Charter. The future on the lines looks promising heading into the fall.





12. Lincoln-Stockton (4-0)

We are left with the what if of whether Lincoln could end its losing streak to St. Mary’s, but the Trojans rolled to four wins and an average margin of victory of 34.5.





13. Granite Bay (4-2)

The Grizzlies had losses to Folsom and Rocklin by 10 and three points respectively in what turned out to be the final year for head coach Jeff Evans. The new head coach will be Joe Cattolico.





14. Cardinal Newman (5-0)

Senior Tsion Nunnally put together an All-NorCal type season with 520 receiving yards and seven scores.





15. Campolindo (6-0)

The Cougars rode strong seniors on both sides of the ball to an undefeated spring, including a 28-13 win over Acalanes.





16. Los Gatos (5-0)

The Wildcats gave up 11 points per game and had 14 forced turnovers in their five wins. The best victory was a 20-19 win over Wilcox.





17. Menlo-Atherton (5-0)

The Bears are slotted to bring back a good group of returners after a strong spring under first season head coach Chris Saunders.





18. McClymonds (4-0)

The Warriors make their spring rankings debut in the final list after beating Manteca 34-14. They have a 25 game winning streak against NorCal competition.





19. Wilcox (4-1)

The Chargers gave up 28 total points in the first half this year and had one of the best running attacks in the region.





20. Turlock (5-0)

The Bulldogs had an average margin of victory of 39 points and are now 22-7 over the past three seasons.



