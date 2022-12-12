@norcalpreps

FINAL NCP Football Top 20
1. Serra (13-1) Preseason Rank: #3
2. De La Salle (10-4) Preseason Rank: #1
3. Folsom (12-2) Preseason Rank: #2
4. Pittsburg (12-2) Preseason Rank: #4
5. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-1) Preseason Rank: #14
6. Central Catholic (8-5) Preseason Rank: #7
7. Manteca (11-2) Preseason Rank: #10
8. Rocklin (8-4) Preseason Rank: #6
9. Oak Ridge (10-3) Preseason Rank: NR
10. Granite Bay (9-5) Preseason Rank: #17
11. Mitty (9-4) Preseason Rank: NR
12. Del Oro (9-3) Preseason Rank: NR
13. Monterey Trail (8-3) Preseason Rank: #15
14. St. Francis-Mountain View (8-4) Preseason Rank: #5
15. Turlock (8-5) Preseason Rank: NR
16. Salinas (10-2) Preseason Rank: #18
17. McClymonds (12-2) Preseason Rank: #12
18. Clayton Valley Charter (8-5) Preseason Rank: #9
19. San Ramon Valley (12-3) Preseason Rank: NR
20. Marin Catholic (13-1) Preseason Rank: #8
Preseason Ranked Teams who missed Final Top 20: #11 Bellarmine, #13 Vanden, #16 Rancho Cotate, #19 Cardinal Newman, #20 Elk Grove