football

FINAL NCP Football Top 20

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

1. Serra (13-1) Preseason Rank: #3


2. De La Salle (10-4) Preseason Rank: #1


3. Folsom (12-2) Preseason Rank: #2


4. Pittsburg (12-2) Preseason Rank: #4


5. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-1) Preseason Rank: #14


6. Central Catholic (8-5) Preseason Rank: #7


7. Manteca (11-2) Preseason Rank: #10


8. Rocklin (8-4) Preseason Rank: #6


9. Oak Ridge (10-3) Preseason Rank: NR


10. Granite Bay (9-5) Preseason Rank: #17


11. Mitty (9-4) Preseason Rank: NR


12. Del Oro (9-3) Preseason Rank: NR


13. Monterey Trail (8-3) Preseason Rank: #15


14. St. Francis-Mountain View (8-4) Preseason Rank: #5


15. Turlock (8-5) Preseason Rank: NR


16. Salinas (10-2) Preseason Rank: #18


17. McClymonds (12-2) Preseason Rank: #12


18. Clayton Valley Charter (8-5) Preseason Rank: #9


19. San Ramon Valley (12-3) Preseason Rank: NR


20. Marin Catholic (13-1) Preseason Rank: #8


Preseason Ranked Teams who missed Final Top 20: #11 Bellarmine, #13 Vanden, #16 Rancho Cotate, #19 Cardinal Newman, #20 Elk Grove


