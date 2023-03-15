@norcalpreps

News More News
Final NCP Basketball Top 20 Team Rankings

Douglas Benton
NCP Editor
BOYS BASKETBALL


1. Modesto Christian (27-7) Preseason Rank: #1


2. Dougherty Valley (27-4) Preseason Rank: #9


3. De La Salle (22-9) Preseason Rank: #15


4. Mitty (22-6) Preseason Rank: #3


5. Granada (26-11) Preseason Rank: #4


6. Salesian (26-9) Preseason Rank: #8


7. Riordan (23-7) Preseason Rank: #2


8. Inderkum (28-4) Preseason Rank: #7


9. University (29-4) Preseason Rank: NR


10. Weston Ranch (23-11) Preseason Rank: #18


11. Folsom (26-4) Preseason Rank: #10


12. Jesuit (26-6) Preseason Rank: #5


13. San Ramon Valley (26-8) Preseason Rank: NR


14. Dublin (18-12) Preseason Rank: #6


15. Vanden (25-11) Preseason Rank: #12


16. Clayton Valley Charter (26-5) Preseason Rank: NR


17. Branson (27-4) Preseason Rank: #19


18. Campolindo (23-8) Preseason Rank: #14


19. Sacred Heart Cathedral (16-13) Preseason Rank: NR


20. Oakland (27-8) Preseason Rank: #20


GIRLS BASKETBALL


1. Mitty (28-3) Preseason Rank: #1


2. Salesian (27-5) Preseason Rank: #6


3. Piedmont (27-1) Preseason Rank: #8


4. Folsom (26-3) Preseason Rank: #2


5. Oakland Tech (30-5) Preseason Rank: #10


6. St. Mary’s-Stockton (26-10) Preseason Rank: #3


7. San Ramon Valley (28-5) Preseason Rank: #13


8. Cardinal Newman (25-8) Preseason Rank: #7


9. Carondelet (23-8) Preseason Rank: #5


10. Antelope (26-5) Preseason Rank: #11


11. Vanden (25-8) Preseason Rank: #9


12. McClatchy (25-7) Preseason Rank: #15


13. Bishop O’Dowd (20-9) Preseason Rank: #17


14. Pinewood (17-12) Preseason Rank: #4


15. Acalanes (21-8) Preseason Rank: #14


16. Sacred Heart Cathedral (21-6) Preseason Rank: NR


17. Marin Catholic (28-6) Preseason Rank: #19


18. Pleasant Valley (30-4) Preseason Rank: NR


19. Heritage (22-7) Preseason Rank: #18


20. Palo Alto (20-7) Preseason Rank: #20


