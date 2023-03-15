@norcalpreps

Final NCP Basketball Top 20 Team Rankings
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Modesto Christian (27-7) Preseason Rank: #1
2. Dougherty Valley (27-4) Preseason Rank: #9
3. De La Salle (22-9) Preseason Rank: #15
4. Mitty (22-6) Preseason Rank: #3
5. Granada (26-11) Preseason Rank: #4
6. Salesian (26-9) Preseason Rank: #8
7. Riordan (23-7) Preseason Rank: #2
8. Inderkum (28-4) Preseason Rank: #7
9. University (29-4) Preseason Rank: NR
10. Weston Ranch (23-11) Preseason Rank: #18
11. Folsom (26-4) Preseason Rank: #10
12. Jesuit (26-6) Preseason Rank: #5
13. San Ramon Valley (26-8) Preseason Rank: NR
14. Dublin (18-12) Preseason Rank: #6
15. Vanden (25-11) Preseason Rank: #12
16. Clayton Valley Charter (26-5) Preseason Rank: NR
17. Branson (27-4) Preseason Rank: #19
18. Campolindo (23-8) Preseason Rank: #14
19. Sacred Heart Cathedral (16-13) Preseason Rank: NR
20. Oakland (27-8) Preseason Rank: #20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Mitty (28-3) Preseason Rank: #1
2. Salesian (27-5) Preseason Rank: #6
3. Piedmont (27-1) Preseason Rank: #8
4. Folsom (26-3) Preseason Rank: #2
5. Oakland Tech (30-5) Preseason Rank: #10
6. St. Mary’s-Stockton (26-10) Preseason Rank: #3
7. San Ramon Valley (28-5) Preseason Rank: #13
8. Cardinal Newman (25-8) Preseason Rank: #7
9. Carondelet (23-8) Preseason Rank: #5
10. Antelope (26-5) Preseason Rank: #11
11. Vanden (25-8) Preseason Rank: #9
12. McClatchy (25-7) Preseason Rank: #15
13. Bishop O’Dowd (20-9) Preseason Rank: #17
14. Pinewood (17-12) Preseason Rank: #4
15. Acalanes (21-8) Preseason Rank: #14
16. Sacred Heart Cathedral (21-6) Preseason Rank: NR
17. Marin Catholic (28-6) Preseason Rank: #19
18. Pleasant Valley (30-4) Preseason Rank: NR
19. Heritage (22-7) Preseason Rank: #18
20. Palo Alto (20-7) Preseason Rank: #20