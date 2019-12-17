@norcalpreps

FINAL Football Top 20 Rankings
1. De La Salle (12-2) Presesaon Rank: #1
2. Serra (13-2) Preseason Rank: #5
3. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-2) Preseason Rank: #4
4. Pittsburg (11-2) Preseason Rank: #10
5. Wilcox (9-3) Presason Rank: #13
6. Oak Ridge (10-3) Preseason Rank: #11
7. Monterey Trail (12-2) Preseason Rank: NR
8. Folsom (10-2) Preseason Rank: #2
9. Liberty (10-2) Preseason Rank: #3
10. Cardinal Newman (14-1) Preseason Rank: #8
11. McClymonds (11-1) Preseason Rank: NR
12. St. Ignatius (9-3) Preseason Rank: NR
13. Inderkum (11-1) Preseason Rank: #18
14. Marin Catholic (11-2) Preseason Rank: #19
15. Monte Vista (8-4) Preseason Rank: #12
16. Clayton Valley Charter (10-5) Preseason Rank: #17
17. Elk Grove (10-5) Preseason Rank: NR
18. Half Moon Bay (10-1) Preseason Rank: NR
19. Los Gatos (12-20 Preseason Rank: NR
20. Ripon (14-1) Preseason Rank: NR
Preseason ranked teams that finished unranked: Menlo-Atherton (#6), Central Catholic (#7), St. Francis (#9), St. Mary's (#14), Del Oro (#15), Rancho Cotate (#16) and Tracy (#20)