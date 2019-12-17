News More News
FINAL Football Top 20 Rankings

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

1. De La Salle (12-2) Presesaon Rank: #1

2. Serra (13-2) Preseason Rank: #5

3. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-2) Preseason Rank: #4

4. Pittsburg (11-2) Preseason Rank: #10

5. Wilcox (9-3) Presason Rank: #13

6. Oak Ridge (10-3) Preseason Rank: #11

7. Monterey Trail (12-2) Preseason Rank: NR

8. Folsom (10-2) Preseason Rank: #2

9. Liberty (10-2) Preseason Rank: #3

10. Cardinal Newman (14-1) Preseason Rank: #8

11. McClymonds (11-1) Preseason Rank: NR

12. St. Ignatius (9-3) Preseason Rank: NR

13. Inderkum (11-1) Preseason Rank: #18

14. Marin Catholic (11-2) Preseason Rank: #19

15. Monte Vista (8-4) Preseason Rank: #12

16. Clayton Valley Charter (10-5) Preseason Rank: #17

17. Elk Grove (10-5) Preseason Rank: NR

18. Half Moon Bay (10-1) Preseason Rank: NR

19. Los Gatos (12-20 Preseason Rank: NR

20. Ripon (14-1) Preseason Rank: NR


Preseason ranked teams that finished unranked: Menlo-Atherton (#6), Central Catholic (#7), St. Francis (#9), St. Mary's (#14), Del Oro (#15), Rancho Cotate (#16) and Tracy (#20)

