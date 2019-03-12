Ticker
Final Basketball Top 20 Rankings

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
NCP Editor

Boys Basketball


1. Sheldon (24-11*) Preseason rank: #1

2. Modesto Christian (26-9) Preseason Rank: #2

3. Salesian (31-1) Preseason Rank: #3

4. De La Salle (29-4) Preseason Rank: NR

5. Weston Ranch (31-2) Preseason Rank: #13

6. Logan (27-7) Preseason Rank: #12

7. Branson (31-3) Preseason Rank: #20

8. Moreau Catholic (26-8) Preseason Rank: #9

9. Mitty (17-7) Preseason Rank: #7

10. Bishop O’Dowd (23-9) Preseason Rank: #10

11. Dublin (25-6) Preseason Rank: #5

12. San Leandro (24-6) Preseason Rank: NR

13. Sacred Heart Cathedral (14-15) Preseason Rank: NR

14. Bellarmine (19-8) Preseason Rank: NR

15. Campolindo (27-7) Preseason Rank: NR

16. Serra (20-8) Preseason Rank: NR

17. Folsom (26-7) Preseason Rank: #16

18. Riordan (17-9) Preseason Rank: #8

19. St. Mary’s, Stockton (26-7) Preseason Rank: #11

20. Grant (26-8) Preseason Rank: #4


Girls Basketball


1. Pinewood (26-4) Preseason Rank: #2

2. Salesian (25-9) Preseason Rank: #3

3. Mitty (25-3) Preseason Rank: #1

4. Carondelet (26-5) Preseason Rank: #9

5. St. Joseph (22-8) Preseason Rank: #6

6. St. Mary’s, Stockton (22-9) Preseason Rank: #7

7. Bishop O’Dowd (24-10) Preseason Rank: #4

8. Bear Creek (30-6) Preseason Rank: #15

9. Miramonte (28-4) Preseason Rank: #5

10. McClatchy (28-5) Preseason Rank: #11

11. Sacramento (25-8) Preseason Rank: #8

12. Antelope (31-3) Preseason Rank: #10

13. Heritage (26-5) Preseason Rank: #12

14. Cardinal Newman (24-6) Preseason Rank: #13

15. San Ramon Valley (26-5) Preseason Rank: NR

16. Valley Christian, San Jose (17-10) Preseason Rank: #18

17. St. Francis, Mountain View (16-10) Preseason Rank: #16

18. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (27-4) Preseason Rank: NR

19. Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-13) Preseason Rank: #14

20. St. Ignatius (16-11) Preseason Rank: NR


