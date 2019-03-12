Final Basketball Top 20 Rankings
Boys Basketball
1. Sheldon (24-11*) Preseason rank: #1
2. Modesto Christian (26-9) Preseason Rank: #2
3. Salesian (31-1) Preseason Rank: #3
4. De La Salle (29-4) Preseason Rank: NR
5. Weston Ranch (31-2) Preseason Rank: #13
6. Logan (27-7) Preseason Rank: #12
7. Branson (31-3) Preseason Rank: #20
8. Moreau Catholic (26-8) Preseason Rank: #9
9. Mitty (17-7) Preseason Rank: #7
10. Bishop O’Dowd (23-9) Preseason Rank: #10
11. Dublin (25-6) Preseason Rank: #5
12. San Leandro (24-6) Preseason Rank: NR
13. Sacred Heart Cathedral (14-15) Preseason Rank: NR
14. Bellarmine (19-8) Preseason Rank: NR
15. Campolindo (27-7) Preseason Rank: NR
16. Serra (20-8) Preseason Rank: NR
17. Folsom (26-7) Preseason Rank: #16
18. Riordan (17-9) Preseason Rank: #8
19. St. Mary’s, Stockton (26-7) Preseason Rank: #11
20. Grant (26-8) Preseason Rank: #4
Girls Basketball
1. Pinewood (26-4) Preseason Rank: #2
2. Salesian (25-9) Preseason Rank: #3
3. Mitty (25-3) Preseason Rank: #1
4. Carondelet (26-5) Preseason Rank: #9
5. St. Joseph (22-8) Preseason Rank: #6
6. St. Mary’s, Stockton (22-9) Preseason Rank: #7
7. Bishop O’Dowd (24-10) Preseason Rank: #4
8. Bear Creek (30-6) Preseason Rank: #15
9. Miramonte (28-4) Preseason Rank: #5
10. McClatchy (28-5) Preseason Rank: #11
11. Sacramento (25-8) Preseason Rank: #8
12. Antelope (31-3) Preseason Rank: #10
13. Heritage (26-5) Preseason Rank: #12
14. Cardinal Newman (24-6) Preseason Rank: #13
15. San Ramon Valley (26-5) Preseason Rank: NR
16. Valley Christian, San Jose (17-10) Preseason Rank: #18
17. St. Francis, Mountain View (16-10) Preseason Rank: #16
18. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (27-4) Preseason Rank: NR
19. Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-13) Preseason Rank: #14
20. St. Ignatius (16-11) Preseason Rank: NR