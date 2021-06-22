FINAL Baseball Top 20 Rankings
1. De La Salle (20-4)The Spartans finished the season on a 13 game winning streak and were as good as anybody over the final month of the season. 2. Valley Christian-San Jose (24-9)Despite going 6-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news