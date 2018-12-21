Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 13:32:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Final 2019 NCP Football Top 50

NorCalPreps
Staff

4-STARS1. Joseph Ngata 6-foot-3, 210 pounds WR Folsom (CLEMSON)2. Henry To’oto’o 6-foot-2, 225 pounds LB De La Salle3. Austin Jones 5-foot-11, 198 pounds RB Bishop O’Dowd (STANFORD)4. Isaiah Ruther...

