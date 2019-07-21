News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 02:14:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

EOT Ultimate Challenge Recap

Bjgpe00wrp3838dzwevt
Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

2020Grace Bliss 5-foot-10 SG Lady NorCal Dynasty Elite (Colfax)Bliss was one of the top players on the event’s opening day. Bliss is a very good athlete who was able to break down defenses all day....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}