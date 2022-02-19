Edison advances in SJS Division I Playoffs

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





To open up the SJS Division I playoffs, Edison-Stockton (22-7) hosted Pleasant Grove (16-13) in front of a packed house. The Vikings opened up the game with a 6-0 run behind Devan Thompkins who worked the post beautifully to set the tone out the gate in an eventual 70-58 win.





Pleasant Grove called a timeout to regroup, but out of the timeout, Edison's Leon Mills got going and scored 10 points in the first quarter in addition to five steals.





The second quarter saw more post work form Thompkins and Mills still controlling the perimeter. Pleasant Grove's Xavier Porter came alive and started cutting into the Edison lead with nine first half points, but Edison still led 41-23 at the half.





Pleasant Grove found some energy coming out in the third quarter and went on a run to cut the lead to eight. Joseph Espy and Porter both continued to fight in giving Pleasant Grove much needed energy and seemed to sling the momentum in their favor.





However, Mills was determined to not let the game get away from them by hitting back to back shots with three more steals for a total of eight in the game.The fourth quarter went back and forth with Pleasant Grove finding some success with the press, but it was just a little to late





Edison

Leon Mills 25 points, 8 steals

Devon Thompkins 17 points





Pleasant Grove

Xavier Porter 15 points

Joseph Espy 14 points