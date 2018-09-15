Del Oro (5-0) traveled to Granite Bay (2-3) in the first league game for both teams and came away with impressive 42-7 win.

Del Oro came out on Friday looking to impose their will by rushing the football led by juniors Sheldon Conde and Aiden Foster who combined on 20 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Couple this with steady play by quarterback Carson Jarratt and a very sound approach to play calling, they are a very solid offensive team.

On defense they were led by their two senior defensive ends, Tatuo Martinson and Wyatt Berry. Early in the game Martinson played on the weak side but as the game proceeded the two were paired together on the same side and were a mismatch for the smaller offensive line of Granite Bay.

In the “third phase” of the game Del Oro was outstanding as they blocked two punts and returned them for scores (one on the first drive of the game). Kicker Ryan Whalley reached the end zone on six of his seven kickoffs and converted all four PAT’s. Whalley attempted a 40 yard field goal that had plenty of distance but was wide left.

Granite Bay plays a lot of juniors the best of these is Cobe Weeks, who has good size and athleticism at wide receiver. The offensive line was overmatched and thus the Grizzlies couldn’t get any flow on offense.



Martinson was the best player on the field Friday as he set the edge on rushing plays and pressured the quarterback on passing plays. He is short by offensive tackle standards (6-foot-2) but along with Berry at the other offensive tackle they move the defensive line as most of the run game comes between the tackles.