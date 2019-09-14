@norcalpreps

De La Salle (3-1) built a 28-0 first half lead and withstood Folsom’s (2-1) two onside kick recoveries to beat the Bulldogs 42-27. It is the Spartans’ fourth win over Folsom in the past eight years.









Spartans control the ball in the first half

De La Salle scored on seven of its eight drives with the lone miss coming on the game’s final drive and the clock winding down. The Spartans played with excellent field position in the first half and rarely was behind the chains.





Junior quarterback Dorian Hale had four rushing touchdowns (long of 68 yards on the game’s fourth play) and James Coby had a short rushing score. The Spartans also got two field goals from Blas Guerrero.





The running attack of Hale, Coby and Shamar Garrett gives the De La Salle offense a dynamic look.





Folsom’s offense comes alive in second half

It was nearly six quarters of shutout football dating back to last year before Elijhah Badger came down with a 26 yard touchdown pass from Jake Reithmeier on the final play of the first half.





The offense continued to move the ball after intermission with Badger finishing at 14 catches for 169 yards. The 4-star receiver was the best player on the field. Senior Daniyel Ngata was a threat on sweep plays in getting to the edges of the defense.





Folsom extends game with onside kicks

Down 42-14 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Folsom got a touchdown catch from CJ Hutton, recovered an onside, a touchdown run from Ngata and a second onside recovery to make the game’s final minutes interesting. A turnover on downs near the red zone halted a comeback chance.



