Daily Rundown: Rico Flores Jr., Pittsburg Baseball and Amanda Muse

Pittsburg claims BVAL Tournament Title

Pittsburg finished the season 18-4 with a 9-2 win over Freedom in the BVAL championship game. The win concluded a breakthrough year for the Pirates, which got six innings of two run ball from senior James Murray.





Halen Guerrero and Angelo Luna each had two RBI.





The Pirates ended the year on a five game winning streak and won 12 of their final 13 games.





Valley Christian takes series against St. Francis

With Friday’s 6-4 win at St. Francis, Valley Christian took two out of three games from the Lancers to complete the regular season. Jeff Heard got the scoring started with a home run.





Valley Christian finished second in its half of the West Catholic Athletic League behind overall No. 1 Mitty.





Rico Flores Jr. adds 4th star

Folsom 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. was elevated to a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com this week.





National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney said of Flores, “He can outrun almost any cornerback, he is a terrific route runner who doesn't slow down in and out of his breaks and he can make the tough catch, too. Lots of Pac-12 schools along with Notre Dame, Tennessee and others are already involved and Flores is good enough to play almost anywhere in the country.”





His newest offers are from Tennessee and Nebraska.





Stojakovic’s breakout year part of Jesuit’s undefeated run

Jesuit 2023 forward Andrej Stojakovic is leading the Marauders at 17 points per game as well as seven rebounds per contest.





He had 23 points and seven rebounds on Thursday against Elk Grove in a matchup of undefeated teams.





The Marauders finish the season this week against Davis and Cosumnes Oaks.





Muse leads Heritage to sixth straight league title

Heritage 2023 post Amanda Muse is averaging 16 points and almost 11 rebounds for the Patriots, which completed a 10-0 run through the Bay Valley Athletic League with a 56-24 win over Liberty.





Muse is one of the top sophomores in the state.