Daily Rundown: Pinewood wins CCS Title, Basketball Recruiting and More

Pinewood captures first CCS Open Division title

Pinewood went a perfect 17-0 and won the school’s first CCS Open Division title with a 50-48 win over Mitty on Friday. The Panthers grabbed the lead for good when senior Annika Decker converted a three point play with 13 seconds left. Senior Maia Garcia had a team high 13 points.





Mitty finished the year 13-2 with a 13 game winning streak sandwiched by losses to St. Mary’s-Stockton and Pinewood.





Mitty repeats as CCS Open Division champions

The Monarchs finished the 2021 season with a 17-1 record after beating Riordan 69-63 in overtime. Senior Mike Mitchell capped his prep career with a team high 27 points and is one of the top contenders for NorCal Player of the Year.





Riordan (14-4) got 32 points from sophomore King Wilhite. The Crusaders went 12-2 after a 2-2 start. Both losses during the 12-2 stretch came to Mitty in the finals of the WCAL playoffs and the CCS Open Division title game.





UC Davis extends two local offers

UC Davis has extended offers to 2022 Lincoln-Stockton wing Miles Byrd and 2023 Granite Bay guard Yaqub Mir. This comes off a 2021 class that features Sacramento area prospects Cameron Niles (Del Campo) and Sione Lose (Capital Christian).





California offers Jamari Phillips

2024 Modesto Christian guard Jamari Phillips was one of the breakout players from this past season. He was offered earlier this week by California.





The talented freshman is explosive, shoots it well and is a playmaking defender. He has established himself as one of the best 2024 prospects in the state.





Rico Flores Jr. adds major offers

Folsom 2023 athlete Rico Flores Jr. has had a busy two days with new offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.





Flores was recently elevated to a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com.



