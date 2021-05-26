Daily Rundown: Casey Taylor, Luke Carrell and Walker Lyons

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Casey Taylor is headed to Oak Ridge

The coaching carousel took a big turn on Tuesday as Casey Taylor, who was at Inderkum and had previous stops at Capital Christian and Del Oro, will return to his alma mater and take over at Oak Ridge.





Eric Cavaliere stepped down earlier this year after 14 years as the head coach.





Bougie, Larson land MCAL Baseball honors

Tamalpais senior Tucker Bougie (California) was named the Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year. He hit .472 with four home runs and 27 runs scored. On the mound, he went 6-0 with a 0.43 ERA and had 14 walks to 54 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched.





Marin Catholic senior Van Larson (Oregon State) was named the Pitcher of the Year after going 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA. He has 21 walks to 67 strikeouts in 52 innings. Larson also had a team high 26 hits and 129 runs scored.





Carrell ends with back-to-back shutouts

Davis senior left-hander Luke Carrell (UC Davis) posted his second straight shutout to end his prep career. On Tuesday, he dialed up a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Cosumnes Oaks.





Last week, he threw a one-hit shutout against Elk Grove, who leads the league at 14-2.





Chase Meggers commits to Oregon

Rockin senior catcher Chase Meggers has committed to Oregon following a strong season with the Thunder.





He was first on the team in RBI (26), tied for first in home runs (three), third in hits (26) and second in runs (20).





Walker Lyons is blowing up

Some of the top programs in the country have extended offers to Folsom 2023 tight end Walker Lyons this month, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.





As a sophomore, he had 17 catches for 281 yards and five touchdowns in six games.





He is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.



