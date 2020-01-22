@norcalpreps

Boys Basketball





#5 Salesian beats El Cerrito 57-35: The Pride jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

#2 Riordan beat #7 Mitty 62-51: Bryce Monroe had 24 points to lead Riordan. Mike Mitchell led Mitty with 16 points. It was Riordan's first win at Mitty since 2002

#6 Bellarmine beat St. Ignatius 61-52: Bellarmine was down by 7 at halftime and 6 after three quarters before winning Q4 24-9.

#10 Serra beat #15 St. Francis 56-45: Serra won the third quarter 22-9 after leading 20-18 at halftime.

#8 Capital Christian beat Del Campo 88-70

#12 Campolindo beat Las Lomas 74-48: Aidan Mahaney had 26 points and Emmanuel Callas had 18 points for Campolindo. Casey Cappo had 13 points for Las Lomas.

Grant beat River City 89-67

Carmel beat Salinas 72-44: JT Byrne had a team high 24 points for Carmel.

Ripon Christian beat Hilmar 62-44: Branden Van Groningen had 22 points for Ripon Christian. RC improves to 13-5

Rocklin beat Oak Ridge 75-67: The Thunder stayed undefeated in the SFL and improved to 18-4 overall.

Vanden beat Wood 47-45: Vanden outscored Wood 17-8 in the fourth quarter to avoid a second league loss.

Amador beat Calaveras 67-66





Girls Basketball





#6 Cardinal Newman beat Montgomery 58-30: Cardinal Newman led 18-13 at halftime before winning Q3 23-6

#9 Pinewood beat Sacred Heart Prep 57-41: Courtni Thompson (16), Una Jovanovic (12) and Maia Garcia (10) were in double figures for Pinewood.

#10 Heritage beat Antioch 72-29

#18 Franklin-Elk Grove beat Elk Grove 56-45: Franklin led 22-21 at halftime. Amayia Evans had a team high 14 points for Elk Grove.

#19 American beat Logan 51-42: American's 15-6 first quarter lead carried them to the win.

Palo Alto beat Lynbrook 37-36: Carly Martin had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. Lydian Li had 10 points for Lynbrook

Marin Catholic beat San Marin 40-36

Pinole Valley beat Kennedy-Richmond 52-45: Pinole Valley won Q4 17-11. Ashanti Stricklen had 27 points for Kennedy

Willows beat Pierce 73-52: Pierce led 16-14 after Q1. Willows improves to 18-3