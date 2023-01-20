The 8th annual Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase returns to the Bay Area at Contra Costa College on January 21-22. The Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase is co-hosted by Salesian College Preparatory HS and NextMax Inc. and will feature some of the best players and teams from Northern California and the West Coast.





Two Potential McDonald’s All-American guards will be playing: 6-foot-2 Senior guard Jared McCain (Centennial HS), who is signed with Duke University and is originally from Sacramento, and 6-foot-1 senior guard Aden Holloway (Prolific Prep) who is signed with Auburn University.





The Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase will have 13 games in two days featuring Salesian College Preparatory, Bishop O’Dowd, Top 10 in the country Centennial (Corona), Vanden, Folsom, Moreau Catholic, Grant, Clovis North, Monterey Trail, Redondo Union, the #2 team in the country and undefeated Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, and the #8 ranked team in the country Dream City Christian (AZ).





Some Notable Players in the event this year are:





Jared McCain – Guard (Centennial HS) Signed with Duke

Devin Williams – Forward (Centennial HS) Signed with UCLA

Aaron McBride – Wing (Centennial HS) Signed with Loyola Marymount

Aden Holloway – PG (Prolific Prep) Signed with Auburn

Trey Green – PG (Prolific Prep) Signed with Xavier

Michael Nwoko – C (Prolific Prep) Signed with University of Miami

N’Famara Dabo – PF (Prolific Prep) Signed with Brown University

Yves Missi – Junior C (Prolific Prep) Committed to Baylor University

David Tubek – Senior (Dream City Christian) Committed to Memphis

Gabe Warren – Guard (Dream City Christian) Signed with Rice University



