Coming off a first round exit in 2017, Capital Christian rolled to a undefeated regular season with an average margin of victory of 27 points per game.

“We’ve come a long way from last year,” head coach Casey Taylor said. “The kids have really bought in. We have learned how to compete.”

It has been a multi-dimensional offense for the Cougars led by senior running back D’Marcus Ross, who has rushed for 1,650 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He’s a tremendous player,” Taylor said. “He’s very athletic, physical, has a knack for the big play and is a good receiver. He’s a great, great player for us.”

Ross (Top 5 list of Colorado State, UNLV, Fresno State, Utah State and Montana State) runs behind a pair of big bookend tackles in Jonathan Boyd (double digit offers including six from the Ivy League) and Shane Semeit. Two way lineman Will Buck was named the Capital Athletic League Defensive MVP.

Quarterback Cooper Crick has 1,447 yards and 18 touchdowns with Trey Jones being the top receiver at 594 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We have a lot of versatile receivers. They are good in open space,” said Taylor, who noted making plays in the passing game against stacked boxes will be key in the postseason.

The Cougars will host Buhach Colony on Friday.