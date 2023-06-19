COMMITMENT: Three-star ATH Kayo Patu following his brother to Arizona
It's been a busy Monday for Arizona with already four commitments from players in the state. But, Monday afternoon got better for the Wildcats with their fifth commitment of the day in Kayo Patu, who made his announcement on Twitter.
The name should sound familiar to Arizona fans as Kayo's brother Orin Patu is on the Wildcats' roster after transferring to UA from Cal during the offseason.
Kayo is a three-star athlete, who stands at 6-foot and 162 pounds out of Capital Christian School in Sacramento, California and picked the Wildcats' over offers from Cal, FAU, Tulsa and Portland State among others.
The addition of Kayo give the Wildcats their 12 commitment for the 2024 class and although he is listed as an athlete, he plays a lot on the defensive side of the ball, which means Arizona has now six defensive players in the group. He is expected to play cornerback for the Wildcats.
As a defensive prospect in at Capital Christian in 2022, Patu collected 33 tackles to go with 2 interceptions in addition to throwing a pair of touchdown passes and ending up on the receiving end of 6 more scores as a junior.
