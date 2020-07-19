NorCalPreps - Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in 4-star ATH/CB Prophet Brown

New USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams arrived in February amid lofty expectations that he could and would have a dramatic impact on the Trojans' recruiting efforts.

While Williams was the lead recruiter for 4-star safety commit Anthony Beavers and 4-star linebacker commit Julien Simon, while also playing a key role in landing a commitment from 4-star safety Calen Bullock, many focused on the Trojans' cornerback recruiting as it remained a paramount priority while other position needs were being checked off one by one.

Then a few weeks ago Williams reeled in a big commitment from local 4-star prospect Jaylin Smith to fill one of the spots at corner/nickel. But Williams' most significant recruiting win yet may be the commitment the Trojans landed Sunday from 4-star top-200 prospect Prophet Brown (Monterey Trail HS/Elk Grove, Calif).

Not only does USC now have its defensive back needs mostly addressed in this 2021 class -- after signing no DBs at all in 2020 -- but Williams won a major recruiting battle in this case as Oklahoma had long been the presumed favorite until the momentum shifted to the Trojans in recent days.

We take a deeper look at what Brown's commitment means for USC, as well as taking a look inside the film room and delivering detailed scouting reports and perspective from Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Monterey Trail football coach T.J. Ewing.

RELATED: USC lands major commitment from 4-star top-200 prospect Prophet Brown