COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In WR Logan Saldate?
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State has officially landed the third member of its 2024 recruiting class as Salinas (CA) wide receiver Logan Saldate announced his commitment! BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!
MORE: Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Land WR Logan Saldate | Sneak Peek At Sam Houston | Beavers Headed To Baton Rouge Regional | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key 2024 Recruits | Take Two: What Is OSU's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal |
THE COMMITMENT
Saldate has been a key target for Oregon State and wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson for quite a while. Since they first started recruiting the Salinas (CA) native, Saldate has felt like a priority and the Beavers have made it feel like home.
"Oregon State like home from the start," Saldate told BeaversEdge. "Coach Fense was definitely a huge part of this recruiting process! We built a great connection," he added.
While more and more programs entered his recruitment, holding a dozen offers before his commitment, the Beavers remained a constant. Arizona, California, Fresno State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State were just a few of his other notable offers.
Saldate's top five would ultimately include Arizona, Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Washington leading into his Memorial Day decision.
While all those other schools made their own considerable pushes and did a great job at recruiting the California athlete, Saldate's relationship with Hynson remained at the forefront of his recruitment ultimately leading up to his commitment. The ability to also play on the west coast closer to home had an impact on his decision. He is expected to only take his official visit to Oregon State now with his commitment out of the way.
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news