News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 10:28:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Trey Paster

H8y8smim219dd3qttasi
Nam Le • GoldenBearReport
@aguynamednam
Golden Bear Report

Ladies and gentlemen, they got him.Trey Paster, that is – the long coveted defensive back from Buchach Colony committed to Cal on his mother’s birthday yesterday, shunning nearly the entire Pac-12 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}