Commitment Analysis: Kaleb Higgins
Perhaps the Scarletts were only trailblazers – sure, it was an unconventional road that brought Brennan down to rival Palo Alto as a grad transfer in 2015, but time brought others to the same path....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news