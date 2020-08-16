 Commit Impact: What Landing Will Schweitzer Means For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
football

Commit Impact: What Landing Will Schweitzer Means For Notre Dame

Mike Singer
Notre Dame picked up a commitment out of the blue on Sunday when Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer surprised Fighting Irish fans with his verbal pledge. BlueandGold.com gives its thoughts on this new commitment for Notre Dame.

Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end and Notre Dame commit Will Schweitzer
Schweitzer can provide an impact for the Irish off the edge of Clark Lea’s defense. (Mercury News)

1. Schweitzer had a monster junior season, recording 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions last fall. He lined up at both inside linebacker and tight end for his squad and helped lead them to a 12-2 season. Schweitzer is lanky, but he runs well and flashes really nice pass rush moves. He transitioned to inside linebacker from defensive end from 2018 to 2019 and greatly improved in his pass coverage abilities, but his home is off the edge at the next level.

