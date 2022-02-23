Clayton Valley Charter advances to NCS Finals

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





The NCS Division I semi-final between Clayton Valley Charter and Bishop O'Dowd started out with Clayton Valley Charter's James Moore having a monster dunk with the crowd erupting as part of a 68-58 win. Bishop O’Dowd responded with three 3s from Amos Hodgson in a row scoring all nine of their points. However Clayton Valley Charter got great scoring from Jake King who knocked down a few 3’s of his own for a 16-13 lead after one.





The game went back and forth with both teams playing extremely tough team defense and taking charges every chance they could with the Eagles leading 29-26 at the half.





In the third quarter, Bishop O'Dowd got three more 3s from Hodgson (six total 3’s for the game) and Cameron Brown gave Bishop O’Dowd the lead for the the first time in the game at 33-31. Clayton Valley Charter would not stop coming and refused to give up on Tuesday. Jeremiah Dargan got going and basically affected the game in every way. Scoring, blocking shots, rebounding and helping handle the ball against Bishop O’Dowd's nagging full court press en route to a 53-44 lead after three quarters.





Clayton Valley Carter stayed disciplined the remainder of the game with great clock management and making free throws down the stretch. The win sets up a section final against Dougherty Valley on Saturday at 7:00 PM at Dougherty Valley High School





HIGH SCORERS

Clayton Valley Charter

Jeremiah Dargan 19 points

Jake King 15 points





Bishop O'Dowd

Amos Hodgson 24 points

Cameron Brown 19 points