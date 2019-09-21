@norcalpreps

Capital Christian (3-2) started off Friday’s game with a 98 yard kickoff return by sophomore Zeke Burnett. The Cougars led 28-10 at halftime and scored three touchdowns in the final 12:15 to beat Christian Brothers (3-2) 56-17.





“We’ve played some good teams the past two weeks. We really wanted to get off to a fast start,” Capital Christian head coach Casey Taylor said.





The Cougars were paced by its running back duo of junior Isaiah Bates and sophomore Zeke Burnett. After his opening kickoff return, Burentt had rushing scores of four, 69 and three yards. Bates, who doubles as one of Capital’s top defensive backs,; had a 68 yard punt return and a 46 yard rushing score.





“They both have speed. They are both 4.4, 4.5 guys,” Taylor said. “If we can get them in space, we have a shot to make a big play.”





In addition to the backs, Capital Christian showcased its offensive and defensive line, led by junior Ilaisa Gonbure as a three year starter. Other Cougar linemen who played well were senior DJ Eldridge, junior Joaquin Gamez and senior Kenndel Riley.





“We’ve got some big guys up front. We have a lot of big linemen that don’t have a lot of experience, but they are starting to feel their own on both sides of the ball,” Taylor said.





Christian Brothers, which was coming off 30-27 rivalry win over Jesuit, fell behind 28-3 before getting it back to an 18 point deficit twice. Junior quarterback Jacob Stewart’s top target was senior Luke Jones, who was productive despite being a focal point of the defense.









More Scores





Folsom 36, Oak Ridge 33: Oak Ridge led 33-21 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. Daniyel Ngata and Elijhah Badger each had a touchdown during the comeback.





Pittsburg 35, Wilcox 31: Staging its own comeback, Pittsburg scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to stun Wilcox on Friday. The Chargers were playing without running back Paul M Rosa.





Hilmar 38, Ripon 27: Hilmar led 24-14 at halftime en route to the key Trans Valley League. Hilmar improved to 5-0. It doesn’t get easier next week as the Yellowjackets host Escalon.