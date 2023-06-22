Granite Bay, California linebacker Frank Cusano originally though he'd wait until sometime next month to come to a decision about his future college. Instead, he wrapped up the process Thursday by announcing his commitment to Washington State.

The Cougars have long been the favorite to land the versatile 6-foot-3 prospect, and that was only strengthened when he was able to get back up to Pullman on an official visit within recent weeks.

Ultimately, that trip showed him what he needed to see to eventually pull the trigger on a commitment to the Cougars before the month was over.

"I was able to spend some time with them, see how close of a tight-knit family they are and just see what type of guys go to school up there," he told WazzuWatch after his trip this month. "It really was great. They were all just really close, very connected and they all kind of reminded of guys that I would spend my time with here in high school right now. I really enjoyed being up there with them so it was really great."