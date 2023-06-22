California linebacker Frank Cusano commits to Washington State
Granite Bay, California linebacker Frank Cusano originally though he'd wait until sometime next month to come to a decision about his future college. Instead, he wrapped up the process Thursday by announcing his commitment to Washington State.
The Cougars have long been the favorite to land the versatile 6-foot-3 prospect, and that was only strengthened when he was able to get back up to Pullman on an official visit within recent weeks.
Ultimately, that trip showed him what he needed to see to eventually pull the trigger on a commitment to the Cougars before the month was over.
"I was able to spend some time with them, see how close of a tight-knit family they are and just see what type of guys go to school up there," he told WazzuWatch after his trip this month. "It really was great. They were all just really close, very connected and they all kind of reminded of guys that I would spend my time with here in high school right now. I really enjoyed being up there with them so it was really great."
Cusano raved about his visit to Pullman, but among the most important parts of that trip this month was his opportunity to spend more time around his now future position coach, Jeff Schmedding.
"Talking with Coach Schmedding was probably my favorite part, getting to dive into his defense and what he's running, what he's building and being able just to talk ball," Cusano said. "... Learning what he wants out of the defense, it was perfect because his coaching style and his schemes and ideas fit my play style perfectly and I feel like I'd really succeed under him."
The Wazzu defensive coordinator and linebackers coach helped lead the recruitment of Cusano, and now has a third piece to add to his side of the ball in the 2024 class.
Cusano is one of three defensive commits for the Cougs this cycle joining defensive linemen Hyrum Moors and Jackson Cowgill.
In all, Jake Dickert's program has picked up five commitments in the cycle and is hosting another group of official visitors this weekend to close out a busy month for the Cougars.