@norcalpreps

Cal Poly adds a trio of CCS players
Cal Poly is a popular destination for Northern California across the sports landscape. The women’s basketball program has been a steady West Coast program led by 23 year head coach Faith Mimnaugh a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news