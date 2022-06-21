Cal lands commitment from three-star CB Sai Vadrawale

"I was for sure considering other schools, but this is one of the bigger schools for me. Just being home is a big thing for me and one of my dream schools."

"Just welcoming coaches, it's in my backyard, I've been here my whole life in the Bay Area and there's nothing greater than playing for the home team in front of your family," he told Golden Bear Report in advance of his announcement.

Three-star cornerback Sai Vadrawale was born in Berkeley and now he'll be returning there for college, announcing Tuesday his commitment to Cal after taking his Golden Bears official visit last weekend.

Vadrawale, who now lives in Santa Rosa and attends Rancho Cotate HS, was also considering Washington, Colorado State and UNLV, but after his first official visit last weekend he knew Cal was home.

"It was great. Great people, loved the environment. Just all in all great people out there," he said.

Asked if there was a specific moment during the visit he knew it was time to make the decision, Vadrawale said it was when his dad was talking to DB coaches Terrence Brown and Tre Watson.

"[He] just got along really well so I just thought if he gets along with them then, yeah, I think this is the right place for me," Vadrawale said.

Also getting to know head coach Justin Wilcox better during the visit helped.

"Very cool guy. I heard he was quiet, but once you get to talk to him he's a very talkative guy, knows a lot about football, and being a defensive back he's a very defensive-minded coach. So that's a really big thing for me to be able to come here and just learn from one of the best defensive coaches in the nation," he said

Vadrawale is the second defensive back commit in the class, following four-star safety RJ Jones. He's the third commit overall, after defensive lineman Amos Talalele decommitted Monday and flipped to USC. Three-star linebacker Cade Uluave is the Bears' other present commit.

"I feel like there's going to be a good DB room coming in. We've got RJ Jones from St. John Bosco, we're the first two DBs to commit. They're taking four so there's two more spots left, so I'll see what happens there," Vadrawale said. "I feel like I have a good chance just to compete. Big room to compete in -- they emphasize that, that you've got to work for your spot, and I'm ready for the challenge."