It's two in two days for the California Golden Bears, as they just landed another linebacker. This one's local, as inside linebacker Kyle Smith, from Los Gatos HS made the decision to commit to Cal, becoming the Bears' 17th commit of the 2019 cycle. Smith picked the Bears over offers from Oregon and Nebraska among others, as inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon was his primary recruiter.

What does Smith bring to to the table? He told us what Sirmon thought when he was offered back in early June

"(Sirmon) thinks that I'm a really instinctual player," Smith noted, "that I'm a sure tackler. I think he knows that I'm a good student (just got a 1470 on the SAT), I think that's something you need as an inside linebacker, the quarterback of the defense."