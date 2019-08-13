@norcalpreps

With the regular season starting in 10 days, we updated in the 2020 Football Top 50 player rankings.





It is a good class for Northern California with Top 100 prospects and new players emerging in the spring and summer. Line play is the flagship position grouping for the region while the top six teams in the preseason Top 20 team rankings have 16 seniors in the Top 50.





Folsom leads the region with six players in the Top 50, including new additions like Davion Blackwell and CJ Hutton.





Other teams with multiple players include Valley Christian-San Jose, De La Salle, Grant, Las Lomas, Pleasant Valley, Serra, Bishop O’Dowd and Campolindo.





Though the first three players play the traditional skill positions, 10 of the Top 20 overall prospects play on the offensive and defensive line.





13 of the 26 four and three star players have given verbal commitments. Cal had four pledged to them with USC and Oregon State each having a pair of 2020 commits.





The North Coast Section has the most players with 18 followed closely by the Sac-Joaquin Section at 17. The Central Coast Section has 12, the Northern Section has two from Pleasant Valley and McClymonds’ Edward Woods gives the Oakland Section a Top 50 prospect.





This is Folsom’s second straight year of having the top rated player in the region as running back Daniyel Ngata joins his brother Joe, who was the top rated player in the 2019 class and is now at Clemson.





Offensive lineman Everett Johnson is the highest rated player from Turlock High School in the NCP rankings dating back to 2004.





The West Catholic Athletic League has seven players in the Top 50 with three suiting up for Valley Christian two at Serra and one apiece at Mitty and St. Francis.





For the third straight year, Oak Ridge has a Top 50 prospect on the offensive line. Nicolas Scalise joins 2018 Bryan Catchings (UNLV) and 2019 Zach Welch (Nevada).





Three tight ends are ranked in the top 24 as the position continues to be one of the strongest groups out of NorCal on a year-to-year basis.



