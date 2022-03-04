Bruins' guards lead the way

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Central mirror each other as they both want to play fast and hard pressure all over the floor and that’s exactly what they did in the Bruins' 66-65 win.





Just as we expected the first quarter went back and forth with both teams making tough shots as St. Patrick-St. Vincent guard Nick Medeiros led the way, but Central led 13-12 after one. In the second quarter the Bruins started in a packed in 2-3 zone and made Central shoot long 3’s which seemed to give Central problems and catch them off guard. The Bruins temporarily takes a five point lead as Jevon Blackmore got hot. Central’s Marquez Green and LaDanian Streets both knocked down some much needed jumpers to set up a 28-28 tie at the half. Medeiros ended the half with 13pts





St. Patrick-St. Vincent started the second half jumping in and out of their press and 2-3 zone to try and keep Central off balance. However, Central's sharp shooting by Streets and them pounding the inside helped them open a five point lead with two minutes left in the third. Terik Streets of Central also came off the bench to hit two 3’s to give them a 3 point lead. However, Medeiros continued to answer the bell with a deep three of his own for another tie after three quarters at 45 apiece.





The fourth quarter was full of big shot after big shot. Both teams not letting the other pull away. Blackmore hits another huge shot giving the Bruins a one point lead with 1:24 left. Central’s Green attacked the basket and got fouled with 52 seconds left and went to the line making both to take the lead back by one with 42 seconds. Medeiros, who was everywhere tonight, got a big steal with 39 seconds. He advanced the ball to Blackmore who finished with a tough Layup with contact to go up 64-63 with 33.4 seconds left. Central was not ready to quit in coming right back with a bucket by Madden lll to retake the lead. Back and forth it went with neither team ready for their season to end.





But once again Medeiros got to the basket taking the lead back with seven seconds and not letting the lead go again.





Players of the Game

Jevon Blackmore 25 points

Nick Medeiros 26 points

LaDanian Streets (Central) 21 points