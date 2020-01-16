News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 11:21:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Boys Basktball: Delta League scramble, Foothill-Palo Cedro and more

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Delta League scramble after SheldonSheldon is the No. 1 team in Northern California and the last undefeated team in the Delta League that hasn’t seen another team gain an advantage in the standing...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}