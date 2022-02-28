Boys Basketball Top 35: NorCal Brackets are Set
1. Campolindo (27-1) Previous Rank: #1NCS Open Division ChampionsState Playoffs: #1 seed Open Division 2. Modesto Christian (26-5) Previous Rank: #5SJS Division I ChampionsState Playoffs: #3 seed O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news