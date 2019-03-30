Boys Basketball All-NorCal Teams
NorCal Player of the Year: Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon
NorCal Coach of the Year: Justin Argenal De La Salle
CCS Player of the Year: Devan Sapp JR Mitty
CCS Coach of the Year: Patrick Schneider Bellarmine
NCS Player of the Year: Viktor Rajkovic SR Branson
NCS Coach of the Year: Justin Argenal De La Salle
SJS Player of the Year: Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon
SJS Coach of the Year: Chris Teevan Weston Ranch
Northern Section Player of the Year: Kole Riccomini SR Mt. Shasta
Northern Section Coach of the Year: Bill Elliott Foothill, Palo Cedro
Oakland/San Francisco Player of the Year: Ben Knight SR Mission
Oakland/San Francisco Coach of the Year: Carl Jacobs Lincoln, San Francisco
First Team
Jaden McClanahan SR Salesian
Brett Thompson SR Logan
Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon
Aaron Murphy SR Modesto Christian
Viktor Rajkovic SR Branson
Second Team
Thomas Gregorios SR De La Salle
Robby Beasley JR Dublin
Devan Sapp JR Mitty
Gavin Wilburn JR Weston Ranch
Keshad Johnson SR San Leandro
Third Team
Justin Nguyen SR Sheldon
Jelani Clark JR Riordan
Maxwell Anderson SR Moreau Catholic
David Ahazie SR Campolindo
Will Chavarin SR Bishop O’Dowd