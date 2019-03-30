Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Boys Basketball All-NorCal Teams

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

NorCal Player of the Year: Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon

NorCal Coach of the Year: Justin Argenal De La Salle


CCS Player of the Year: Devan Sapp JR Mitty

CCS Coach of the Year: Patrick Schneider Bellarmine


NCS Player of the Year: Viktor Rajkovic SR Branson

NCS Coach of the Year: Justin Argenal De La Salle


SJS Player of the Year: Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon

SJS Coach of the Year: Chris Teevan Weston Ranch


Northern Section Player of the Year: Kole Riccomini SR Mt. Shasta

Northern Section Coach of the Year: Bill Elliott Foothill, Palo Cedro


Oakland/San Francisco Player of the Year: Ben Knight SR Mission

Oakland/San Francisco Coach of the Year: Carl Jacobs Lincoln, San Francisco



First Team

Jaden McClanahan SR Salesian

Brett Thompson SR Logan

Marcus Bagley JR Sheldon

Aaron Murphy SR Modesto Christian

Viktor Rajkovic SR Branson


Second Team

Thomas Gregorios SR De La Salle

Robby Beasley JR Dublin

Devan Sapp JR Mitty

Gavin Wilburn JR Weston Ranch

Keshad Johnson SR San Leandro


Third Team

Justin Nguyen SR Sheldon

Jelani Clark JR Riordan

Maxwell Anderson SR Moreau Catholic

David Ahazie SR Campolindo

Will Chavarin SR Bishop O’Dowd

