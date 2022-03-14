Baseball Top 35: Mitty moves into top spot

1. Mitty (5-0) Previous Rank: #2

The Monarchs are the third different No. 1 team in as many rankings and have scored at least six runs in four of their five games.





2. Clayton Valley Charter (5-0) Previous Rank: #5

The Ugly Eagles remained undefeated with wins last week over Concord (9-4) and Armijo (14-0). They have earlier wins over Cardinal Newman and Buchanan.





3. California (8-0) Previous Rank: #4

The Grizzlies have played doubleheaders each of the past two weeks sweeping Nipomo and Santa Rosa. On the year, they have outscored their opponents 74-15





4. Cardinal Newman (4-1) Previous Rank: #6

The Cardinals have won a pair of extra inning games over Bishop O’Dowd (6-5) and Oak Ridge (6-4). Against the Trojans, Brady Boyd and Nate Phelps each had two RBI.





5. De La Salle (4-1) Previous Rank: #7

The Spartans had a very strong week with wins over Elk Grove (6-5) and St. Francis (5-0). It has two more games out of the section this week against Folsom and St. Mary’s-Stockton.





6. Elk Grove (3-2) Previous Rank: #1

Elk Grove led Turlock 8-0 before falling 11-10 on March 8. The Thundering Herd also lost to De La Salle (6-5) before beating St. Mary’s-Stockton (1-0).





7. Valley Christian-San Jose (5-2) Previous Rank: #3

The Warriors are 2-2 against Top 35 teams with losses to No. 1 Mitty and No. 6 Elk Grove. It has wins over No. 8 Palo Alto and No. 30 Los Gatos.





8. Palo Alto (6-1) Previous Rank: #9

The Vikings have given up 16 runs in seven games, including a 6-0 win over Granite Bay. Jack Haight and Sam Papp combined on a three hitter.





9. McClatchy (6-0) Previous Rank: #20

The Lions have scored double digit runs in four of their six games and Malcolm Moore has three home runs.





10. Woodcreek (2-1) Previous Rank: #22

After an opening loss to Rocklin, Woodcreek showed some of its potential with wins over Oak Ridge (7-0) and Granite Bay (4-2).





11. Folsom (3-1) Previous Rank: #23

The Bulldogs have won three in a row since a season opening loss to McClatchy on a walk-off grand slam. This week they play Roseville, which has beaten Rocklin and Heritage, and De La Salle.





12. Willow Glen (6-0-1) Previous Rank: NR

Willow Glen shoots up the rankings with wins this year over Mountain View and Wilcox. They had an earlier tie with Carlmont, which beat Serra this past week.





13. Mountain View (6-1) Previous Rank: NR

Chase Yocum is 3-0 with 15 shutout innings for the Spartans, which own a win over St. Francis-Mountain View.





14. St. Francis-Mountain View (5-2) Previous Rank: #15

The Lancers beat Bishop O’Dowd 5-1 with Blake Rogers throwing six strong innings. To end the week, they were shut out by De La Salle 5-0.





15. Casa Grande (6-1) Previous Rank: #10

After losing to Miramonte (2-0), Casa Grande bounced back to beat Tamalpais (7-6). Dylan Peterson had two RBI in the win.





16. Serra (7-2) Previous Rank: #11

The Padres have Top 35 wins over College Park and Los Gatos against losses to Casa Grande and Carlmont (7-0 last week).





17. Heritage (5-1) Previous Rank: NR

The Patriots join the rankings after beating Foothill-Pleasanton and San Ramon Valley. Four of their six games have been decided by two runs or less.





18. Foothill-Pleasanton (5-1) Previous Rank: #12

Jack Basseer is 9-for-26 with 12 RBI through six games. Foothill fell to Heritage (4-3) on March 9.





19. College Park (3-2) Previous Rank: #14

It has been low scoring baseball for the Falcons with 33 combined runs between them and their opponents. They have wins over Granada, Monte Vista and Serra.





20. San Ramon Valley (5-2) Previous Rank: #8

The Wolves started the year 5-0 before taking a pair of losses on Saturday to Heritage (2-0) and College Park (6-5).





21. Granite Bay (2-3) Previous Rank: #24





22. Franklin-Elk Grove (5-1) Previous Rank: #13





23. Oak Ridge (2-3) Previous Rank: #18





24. Bishop O’Dowd (4-2) Previous Rank: #25





25. Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-0-1) Previous Rank: #26





26. Rocklin (3-4) Previous Rank: #21





27. Marin Catholic (5-2) Previous Rank: #18





28. Tamalpais (5-3) Previous Rank: #19





29. Leigh (5-2) Previous Rank: #28





30. Los Gatos (4-4) Previous Rank: #27





31. Pittsburg (7-1) Previous Rank: #31





32. Petaluma (2-1) Previous Rank: #32





33. Palma (7-1) Previous Rank: #34





34. Capuchino (8-1) Previous Rank: NR





35. Dougherty Valley (5-0) Previous Rank: NR



