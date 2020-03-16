@norcalpreps

1. Jesuit (3-0)

The Marauders jump from No. 9 to No. 1 after outscoring its opponents 26-5. Tonko Susac gives Jesuit an ace and Daniel Susac is one of the best 2020 high school draft prospects in the country.





2. De La Salle (3-1)

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the year to Jesuit (4-1) before the season was halted. With Kyle Harrison leading the rotation and a deep lineup, De La Salle remains the favorites in the NCS.





3. Mitty (5-0)

Mitty has given up six runs in five games, including a win over Valley Christian-San Jose in the Mike Hazlett finals. The staff has given up 35 base runners in 32 innings with 28 strikeouts led by Anthony Sanguinetti and Tristan Fox.





4. Valley Christian, San Jose (4-3)

Valley Christian has section wins over Palo Alto and San Benito that could come into play come seeding time. Senior Eddie Park is 10-for-21 with five RBI.





5. Turlock (3-2)

The Bulldogs haven’t played since March 6 and has shown a strong pitching staff with Andy Owen, Dom Rodriguez and Cole Carrigg.





6. Heritage (4-0)

Heritage has scored 50 runs in four wins with a deep lineup featuring Keith Jones, Ryan Jackson, Chaz Myers and Casey Turturici.





7. Acalanes (3-0-1)

The Dons are 2-0 against EBAL teams after beating Foothill-Pleasanton 4-2 on March 11. They also have a tie against Vacaville.





8. Clayton Valley Charter (6-1-1)

The Ugly Eagles are paced by two seniors on the mound in Joe Soberon and Eddie Curley, who have combined to give up 10 earned runs in 41.2 innings with 60 strikeouts.





9. Vacaville (2-2-1)

Vacaville, which has losses to Heritage and Clayton Valley Charter, has gotten a team high seven RBI from senior Michael Brown.





10. Folsom (3-0)

In outscoring their opponents 29-4, Folsom sophomore Tyson Dewall is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA. Saxton Brown has the other win for the Bulldogs.





11. Lodi (2-1)

Juniors Fidel Ulloa and Hayden Hildenbrand have picked up the wins for the Flames, which only have a 3-2 loss to Turlock on the right side of its ledger.





12. Oak Ridge (2-1)

After a strong start with wins over Bellarmine and Cardinal Newman, Oak Ridge fell to Ponderosa 3-1 on March 10.





13. Franklin, Elk Grove (3-1)

The Wildcats have wins over SFL teams Rocklin and Granite Bay. They have been off since March 4.





14. Cardinal Newman (4-1)

The Cardinals swept a three game series against Rancho Cotate. Gianni Cavallo has picked up two wins, including a complete game one hitter in a 5-0 win over Rancho Cotate on March 7.





15. Palo Alto (5-1)

Zander Darby, Aidan Berger and Ritter Amsbaugh are all hitting better than .400 through six games. Palo Alto’s lone loss is to Valley Christian-San Jose.





16. Foothill, Pleasanton (3-1)

The Falcons have given up eight total runs in games against Bellarmine, Castro Valley, Freedom and Acalanes.





17. San Benito (3-1)

The Haybalers lost to Valley Christian-San Jose (9-6) on March 10, but came back the next day to beat Gilroy (4-3).





18. Los Gatos (4-1)

Tommy Splaine leads the team in RBI (10) and innings pitched (14). The Wildcats have wins over St. Francis-Mountain View and Serra.





19. St. Francis, Mountain View (2-2)

The Lancers have played a tough schedule with wins over Monte Vista and Grandada and losses to Top 20 teams Los Gatos and De La Salle.





20. Petaluma (4-0)

The Trojans enter the rankings with wins over Redwood, Marin Catholic, Drake and Carrillo. They are averaging nearly eight runs per game.