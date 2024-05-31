Advertisement
Baseball Scoreboard: No. 1 seeds reach Finals

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
Division I

Granada beat De La Salle 5-0

St, Mary's beat Mitty 7-6


Finals: St. Mary’s at Granada 2 PM


Division II

Cardinal Newman beat Elk Grove 5-3

Redwood beat St. Ignatius 6-5


Finals: Redwood at Cardinal Newman 12:00 PM


Division III

Oakmont beat Christopher 5-3

Central Catholic beat Justin-Siena 1-0


Finals: Central Catholic at Oakmont 4:00 PM


Division IV

Piedmont beat Colusa 5-0

Bradshaw Christian beat Mountain View 6-1


Finals: Bradshaw Chrisian at Piedmont 4:00 PM


Division V

Menlo beat Oakland Tech 3-2

Woodland Christian beat Ferndale 10-0


Finals: Woodland Christian at Menlo 4:00 PM


