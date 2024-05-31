@norcalpreps

Baseball Scoreboard: No. 1 seeds reach Finals
For more game notes on Division I and Division II, click here
Division I
Granada beat De La Salle 5-0
St, Mary's beat Mitty 7-6
Finals: St. Mary’s at Granada 2 PM
Division II
Cardinal Newman beat Elk Grove 5-3
Redwood beat St. Ignatius 6-5
Finals: Redwood at Cardinal Newman 12:00 PM
Division III
Oakmont beat Christopher 5-3
Central Catholic beat Justin-Siena 1-0
Finals: Central Catholic at Oakmont 4:00 PM
Division IV
Piedmont beat Colusa 5-0
Bradshaw Christian beat Mountain View 6-1
Finals: Bradshaw Chrisian at Piedmont 4:00 PM
Division V
Menlo beat Oakland Tech 3-2
Woodland Christian beat Ferndale 10-0
Finals: Woodland Christian at Menlo 4:00 PM