NorCalPreps - Baseball Scoreboard - April 10

De La Salle (5-1) beat Folsom (5-3) 4-3: Blake Burke and Alex Nava had extra base hits and the Spartans scored three runs in the top of the sixth to improve to 4-0 against the SJS. Jake Rogers and Ryan Stafford each had two hits for Folsom, which saw Cooper Robinson pitch into the seventh inning.





Valley Christian-San Jose (5-0) beat Willow Glen (1-2) 10-1: Jeff Heard had three RBI for Valley Christian, which scored 10 runs in the first three innings. Griffin Allen and Alec Belardes combined on a five-hitter. Mateo Garcia had a RBI double for Willow Glen.





Serra (3-0) beat Menlo-Atherton (2-3) 11-3: Patrick Keighran had two home runs and five RBI and Will Bowen added a homer for Serra, which has scored 33 runs in three wins. Max Coupe had a home run in the loss.





Elk Grove (5-1) beat Oak Ridge (3-5) 14-4: In the five inning game, Ryan Zamora had four RBI and Robert Whittaker drove in three runs. Joey Gentile had three RBI for the Trojans.





Tracy (7-5) beat Mountain House (2-2) 4-2: Drew Giannini had a double and a triple as Tracy completed its week which included a pair of extra inning games. Taylor Yuki threw a complete game and struck out 10 for Mountain House.



