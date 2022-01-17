Baseball Preview: Valley Christian-San Jose
As we start our look at the 2022 baseball season, we are profiling the Valley Christian Warriors, which have won four straight Central Coast Section titles (2017-2019, 2021). With head coach John D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news