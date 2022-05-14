Baseball Notes: SJS Final Fours are set
Division IThe top seed Franklin Wildcats reached the semi-finals with wins over Chavez (12-1) and Vacaville (7-4). The Wildcats got a strong pitching performance from Nolan Stevens in the opener an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news