Baseball Notes: De La Salle wins thriller for D1 Title

The NorCal Division III title game between St. Bernard’s and Alpha Charter was postponed due to rain. It will be played on Monday, June 6





Division I: De La Salle won the first ever NorCal Division I championship with a 7-6 win over St. Francis-Mountain View behind four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The game was tied at two heading into the fifth inning when the Lancers plated four runs. Max Ross had a home run for St. Francis and Blake Rogers gave up one earned run over four innings. For the Spartans, Donovan Chriss went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ethan Dungo added three RBI.





Division II: Mitty beat Granite Bay 4-2 to win the Division II title and finish the NorCal playoffs allowing four total runs in three games. TJ Hays had two RBI and Luka Pintar was an out short of a complete game. He struck out five batters on the day for the Monarchs, which got out to a 3-0 lead through two innings.





Division IV: Bradshaw Christian ended Colusa’s hope at an undefeated regular season with a 9-0 win on Saturday. The Pride got out to an early lead and posted their second shutout of the NorCal playoffs. Overall, they outscored their opponents 20-2.





Division V: Monte Vista Christian led Berean Christian 10-0 after three innings en route to a 12-2 win in five innings. The Mustangs scored two in the first, four in the second and four more in the third.



