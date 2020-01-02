Committed to the University of Arizona State! All thanks to the man above. Appreciate moms for being there the whole time by my side! #forksup #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/MQjFyhRekr

“It’s the brotherhood there,” Badger said of ASU in the days leading up to his commitment. “I can just be myself around there. I got comfortable on the trip.”

ORLANDO, Fla. - Arizona State added a wide receiver on Thursday when Elijah Badger announced his intentions to attend the school on live television. Badger, who made his signing public during the first quarter of the Under Armour All-America Game, chose ASU over a long list of scholarship offers and says his decision came down to a level of comfort only Tempe could offer.

Another factor in Badger's decision was head coach Herm Edwards, who is quickly gaining a reputation for being a player’s coach. According to Badger, the head coach’s personality influenced his decision. The four-star wideout is also tight with current ASU wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

It was a larger combination of things, however, that sealed the deal.

“It was really about my major and the depth chart." Badger said. "I’m not going to say playing time, but like, yeah, you know what I mean. I looked at the depth charts.”

Badger signed with ASU during the Early Signing Period, bringing his recruitment to a hard close.