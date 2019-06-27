Antioch DB Dejuan Butler is Cal Bound
The defensive backfield in the 2020 class just got stronger, as Antioch defensive back Dejuan Butler committed to the Bears this morning. Butler, originally offered last June, chose the Bears over offers from UCLA, Hawaii, and Colorado State among others, and he's the 13th commitment of the 2020 class.
Butler, long one of Cal's top defensive back targets, quietly visited Cal right before the start of the dead period. The Antioch defensive back boasts a reported 4.5 40 yard dash, and per Maxpreps, recorded 48 tackles, 1 TFL, 9 passes broken up and an interception in 2018.
Happy Birthday Dad. #Gobears pic.twitter.com/R3c8ivAfay— Dejuan Butler🥶🎒 (@DejuanKb21) June 27, 2019
Butler's game is built on physicality, as his film shows a player who can shed blocks on the outside and crash down on ball carriers. He runs well with receivers, gets his head around in coverage, and gets into his breaks quickly.
Butler's ranked as the 92nd best player in the state of California, NorCalPreps.com ranks him as the third best defensive back in Northern California. Butler's main recruiters were DB coach Gerald Alexander and WR coach Burl Toler.
What This Commitment Means
1. Butler is the second commitment from northern California, joining Turlock's Everett Johnson.
2. He's also the second defensive back in the class, joining Corona Centennial's Isaiah Young
3. Breakdown of commitments by position
QB - 1
RB - 1
WR -3
TE - 1
OL - 2
DL - 1
LB - 2
DB - 2
4. Breakdown of commits by state
CA - 8
HI - 2
OR - 2
AZ - 1